Cooler weather pattern sets up for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –The National Weather Service offices in Indiana have preliminary confirmed six tornadoes in the state from Sunday’s storms. There was a brief (EF-1) tornado in Muncie, an EF-1 tornado in Springville, three tornadoes in Salem, and an EF-2 that tracked through Delaware and Jay Counties. Here’s a look at the map:

For the rest of your Monday, we’re looking at a cloudy sky with temperatures falling into the low 40s overnight. We’ll have some passing showers overnight and into Tuesday. Temperatures will only climb to near 50 degrees on Tuesday.

Sunshine will return Wednesday with highs also near 50 degrees. The pattern stays pretty consistent temperature-wise this week with rain returning again into next weekend. The nights will get cold with lows near or below freezing through the week. –Danielle Dozier