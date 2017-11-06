× Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff after Texas church shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – At the directive of President Donald Trump, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags be flown at half-staff after Sunday’s shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Twenty-six people died after a gunman clad in tactical gear walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and opened fire. About 20 other people were wounded.

In accordance with an order by the President of the United States, Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags statewide to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the senseless and horrific attack in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on November 9, 2017.

Businesses and residents are also asked to lower their flags to half-staff until Nov. 9, Holcomb said.