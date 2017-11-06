Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away. What better way to celebrate than to teach you kids how to give thanks? Here are some tips on what you and your family can do to get involved.
Kids First on Fox: Giving Thanks
-
Mom’s car crash photo goes viral: ‘This is why you buckle your kids into their car seats’
-
Husband of dad killed in fire speaks out
-
Two kids end up with cocaine in system after eating what appeared to be candy at school
-
FOX59 speaks with woman who found injured K9 after officer-involved shooting
-
Anderson police looking for donation thief accused of stealing money for kids in need
-
-
Teens visiting Indy for FFA convention show compassion for family whose home flooded
-
Iowa special education student scores memorable touchdown in football game
-
Find discounts of up to 90% on items at the Indy Kids Sale
-
FFA students visiting help Indy family in need
-
94-year-old Minnesota man builds swimming pool for neighborhood kids after wife’s death
-
-
Kylie Jenner is pregnant
-
Boosterville makes local fundraising easier with new program
-
There are a number of things you should consider if you decide to downsize