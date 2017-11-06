× Police arrest two teens in connection with man’s fatal shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police arrested two teenagers in connection with a homicide investigation on the northeast side.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of Star Magnolia Place on Oct. 16 for a welfare check. An unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds was found inside a car at the Villages at Mill Crossing after 6 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as John Beasley, 28.

On Monday, The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) announced two suspects, ages 15 and 16, were arrested in connection with the case. The Marion County Prosecutor’s office will review the case to decide what charges to file as well as determine if the juveniles should be charged as adults.

The names and photos of the teens will be withheld unless they’re waived to adult court.