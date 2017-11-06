× RECIPE: Mini Thanksgiving Turkey Pot Pies

Mini Thanksgiving Turkey Pot Pies

3-4 cups cooked turkey breast, cut into cubes

2 sheets pie crust

4 tbsp unsalted butter

1 each medium yellow onion, diced

2 each celery stalks, thinly diced

3 each carrots, cleaned & skinned, thinly diced

1/2 cup all purpose flour

1 1/2 cups milk

1 cup chicken stock

1 tsp dried thyme

1/4 cup dry sherry

1/2 cup frozen green peas

1 tbsp fresh flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

salt and pepper to taste

1 egg, beaten for brushing on top of pie crust

kosher salt

Instructions

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees.

Gently roll out pie crust and lightly flour them. Take a ramekin and press into the dough, gently cutting into it. Repeat this process with sheets of pie dough until you have 12 pie dough circles for your 6 ramekins. Lightly butter the inside of the ramekins and take a pie dough circle and place inside the ramekin, pressing to form the shape of the ramekin. Reserve the remaining six pie dough circles.

Place the ramekins on a baking sheet and place in the oven for 8 minutes. Remove them after the 8 minutes and allow to cool.

To fill, add butter to a large pot and slowly melt it. Add in the onions, celery, and carrots and allow to cook for 10 minutes, stirring on occasion. Add in the flour, and stir for a couple of minutes. Whisk in the milk and continue to whisk until smooth. Stir in the chicken stock and sherry. Bring to a low heat and cook down for another 10 minutes. The sauce will begin to thicken at this point. Then stir in the thyme, parsley, peas, turkey, and salt & pepper.

Fill each ramekin to the top with the turkey mixture and top each ramekin with the larger pie dough circle. Seal the top of the pie dough by pinching down the edges. Brush the beaten egg onto the top of each ramekin and sprinkle with kosher salt.

Place the ramekins back in the oven for 25-30 minutes, or until they are golden brown.

Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants