× Severe threat is over and now cooler air is working back in for the week!

The strong cold front has now cleared the state and any severe weather threat is over! Colder, drier and somewhat more stable air is now back in for the week! Winds will remain breezy today and temperatures will likely not move much through the afternoon. Heavy clouds will be likely too, but a few peeks of sunshine may brighten some spots this afternoon. Good to have more tranquil weather but the clean-up from the storms will now get underway.

Confirmation of one tornado from Sunday’s storm in Jay county will be assessed later today! This examination will look at the damage and path to evaluate the size and strength. Expect later this week, for additional areas across the state to be evaluated for potential tornadic damage too…

Chillier weather is now in place and will take us through the next 7 days with our next “decent” chance of rain not arriving until Sunday! Obviously, subject to change in the days ahead…