What to do after a storm damages your home

Storms hit across Central Indiana over the weekend, leaving many home and property owners to clean up the mess. Before you start clearing the debris from your yard, there are a few steps to take with your insurance company. A representative with the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies stopped by FOX59 with some tips home owners need to know.
