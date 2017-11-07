× Best first half of season not enough for Pacers in loss to Pelicans

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Anthony Davis scored a game-high 37 points while shooting 14-of-18 from the floor and Demarcus Cousins added 32 as the Pelicans stormed back in the second half for a 117-112 win over the Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Indiana (5-6) scored a season-high 75 points in the first half while shooting better than 60 percent from the floor and would lead by 14 going into the locker room. After the break, the Blue and Gold cooled down, shooting just 30 percent while the Pelicans caught up and eventually pulled away.

All five Pacers’ starters scored in double-figures led by Myles Turner’s 21. Lance Stephenson came off the bench with 12 points in the first half, but could only score two more in the third and fourth quarters. Domantas Sabonis missed the game while resting a bruised calf muscle.

Indiana next travels to Detroit for a Wednesday night game against the Pistons. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.