× Coldest air of the season for many by the end of the week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –We had some rain early this morning but that’s cleared out and now we’re seeing a cloudy sky. Temperatures are near 50 degrees and will cool to near freezing overnight as the clouds move out.

Sunshine will return Wednesday with highs near 50 degrees and a northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday will also be mostly sunny with highs near 50.

A cold dome of high pressure will settle in by Friday and bring some of the coldest air all season as lows dip to the mid-20s. We’ll need the heaters on for sure! Our next rain chance won’t arrive until Sunday. –Danielle Dozier