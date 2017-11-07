× Colts’ Robert Mathis formally charged with OWI after Carmel arrest

CARMEL, Ind. – A formal charge has been filed against Robert Mathis, a former Colts player and current team consultant.

Tuesday, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office filed a single count of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated While Endangering a Person against Mathis.

The Class A Misdemeanor is the result of Mathis’ arrest in Carmel on Oct. 24. Police say the former outside linebacker was stopped in the area of Bishop Circle and Windemere Blvd. for traveling the wrong way on a one-way street and failure to signal a turn.

When an officer spoke with him, he noted Mathis’ speech was slow and thick. When asked how much he had to drink that night, Mathis told one officer he had a shot of Cognac and had taken a sleeping aid. He later told another officer he had two shots of Crown Royal and had taken a sleeping aid around 10 p.m.

Police say Mathis’ BAC was .052, which is below Indiana’s legal limit of .08. But, under Indiana law, officers can arrest someone with a lower blood alcohol level if they believe the person is too impaired to drive.

Mathis, 36, was drafted by the Colts in 2003, and he spent 13 seasons with the team. He retired as a player last year from the NFL, but the Colts added him to the coaching staff in September as a pass rush consultant. He is also a FOX59 sports analyst.

Mathis was scheduled to appear at an initial hearing on Wednesday, but his attorney filed a motion to waive it, which was granted by the court. The court has scheduled a pretrial conference and a bench trial for Jan. 8 and Feb. 8, respectively.