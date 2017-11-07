× Teen charged with murder after man allegedly shot over pair of Jordan shoes, marijuana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Two teenagers are accused of killing a man over drugs and a pair of sneakers, court documents show.

Toney Hodges, 17, is charged as an adult with murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, carrying a handgun without a license and dangerous possession of a firearm. A 15-year-old suspect arrested in the case will be tried in juvenile court.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of Star Magnolia Place on Oct. 16 for a welfare check. An unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds was found inside a car at the Villages at Mill Crossing after 6 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as John Beasley, 28. Phone records and social media led investigators to identify Hodges as a suspect.

Court documents filed in the case show Hodges told officers he and the other suspect planned to meet Beasley to sell him a pair of Nike Air Jordan shoes in exchange for marijuana. The teens found Beasley through a buying and selling app called “Letgo.”

Hodges told police they were actually planning a robbery. Their plan was for Hodges to take both the marijuana and the shoes while the other teen held the victim at gunpoint. When they got to the location, the attempted robbery turned violent and Beasley was fatally shot.

Hodges said the unnamed juvenile suspect was the one who pulled the trigger. Court documents show the victim was shot multiple times.

Police spoke with the 15-year-old suspect, who allegedly admitted to the shooting after initially denying it.

Inside the victim’s vehicle, officers found four fired R-P .380 auto cartridge casings, as well as suspected heroin and marijuana.

Officers also searched Hodges’ home. They found a backpack with Hodges’ name on it which had homework and a Ruger .380- handgun inside, court documents show.

A pair of Nike Air Jordan shoes were also found in the home.