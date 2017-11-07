Here’s how to fix that annoying iPhone glitch leaving users unable to type ‘I’

Here’s where to find FOX59 on Comcast’s Xfinity

November 7, 2017

Everyone with an iPhone who updated to iOS11 is freaking out because they can’t type one of the most used pronouns. A bug within the software automatically corrects the letter “I” to “A” and a question mark symbol.

Despite the fact that the new software launched a week ago, Apple users are still waiting for the bug to get fixed.

In the meantime, they’ve suggested a roundabout way for users to correct the issue themselves.

Apple says you can set up text replacement for the letter “I” by following these steps:

  1. Go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement.
  2. Tap +
  3. For phrase, type an uppercase “I”. For shortcut, type a lowercase “i”.