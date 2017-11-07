× John Andretti finishes chemotherapy treatment for colon cancer

John Andretti reports he’s finished with his chemotherapy treatment for colon cancer for now.

The 54-year-old former NASCAR and IndyCar driver provided the update on Twitter on Monday evening, continuing to urge everyone to get a colonoscopy. “I am officially off the #chemocoaster for now. Hope I never get to ride it again. Please #CheckIt4Andretti.”

I am officially off the #chemocoaster for now. Hope I never get to ride it again. Please #CheckIt4Andretti — John Andretti (@John_Andretti) November 6, 2017

Andretti announced in early May that he was undergoing treatment for Stage 4 colorectal cancer, and he has relied on social media to keep fans abreast of his condition.

In late June, he Tweeted that doctors found that his spleen and gall bladder were cancer free.

Andretti started 49 consecutive IndyCar races from 1990-92 before moving to NASCAR, where he made 29 or more starts every year from 1994-2003. He was the first driver to attempt the Memorial Day double.