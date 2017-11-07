× Lawrence officials tout project for new $12.9 million police station

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Lawrence officials unveiled plans for a new police station Monday.

Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier Lawrence Police Chief David Hofmann said the new headquarters would replace the department’s current location at the Government Center. The Lawrence Police Department moved to that “temporary” location in 2009 due to flooding at the prior police station.

“What was supposed to be temporary, has now been 8 years, and counting,” said Collier. “The men and women of the Lawrence Police Department have been working to make this inadequate space work for far too long. The time is long past due, to give our law enforcement officers and staff a headquarters that is designed and intended to be a police station.”

The proposed site for the new police station is a four-acre space from 5140 Post Road to 5142 Post Road, an area that previously served as home to the now-closed Snafu Saloon. Officials picked the location because of its proximity to police run activity. It’s less than a mile from 42nd and Post Road, where the high levels of the city’s 911 calls originate.

The $12.9 million proposal includes a two-story, 37,000-square-foot police station with a fully-equipped basement, 2,000-square-foot detached police vehicle storage and suspect vehicle processing garage and a 150-space parking lot.

The station will also have a 112-seat training room available for use by other agencies and community groups.

Hofmann said the proposed police station will provide a “safer, more secure environment for officers and the public.” He also said it will streamline operations.

Collier said the city’s improved financial standing will allow it to pay for the new police station. He singled out the contributions of City Controller Jason Fenwick, who will be recognized as CFO of the Year by the Indianapolis Business Journal.