× Morning showers ending…chill remains; Even colder shot arrives Friday!

Scattered showers and areas of rain continue to fall across the state this morning, the steadiest remains just south of downtown at this hour. Most, if not all, rain should be east of the state by noon today. Cloudy skies will remain heavy across the skyline, but a few a peeks of sunshine may work in for the afternoon. Even though rain will be ending, temperatures will again remain below average through the afternoon! No need for an umbrella after lunch, but a coat will be needed all day. Here is your breakdown:

Sunshine is back Wednesday, along with dry conditions for the entire state! This will make for one of the better days of the week but still another day below the seasonal average. In fact, temperatures will not likely get, at or above, average until early next week. At least, rainfall and snowfall look to be lacking, with our next best chance (rain) not arriving until Sunday. A shot of even colder air will drop in Thursday night and all day Friday, marking the coldest day of the season thus far…