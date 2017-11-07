× New CEO of USA Gymnastics set to take over in December

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics announced the appointment of a new president and CEO Tuesday.

Kerry J. Perry was unanimously approved by the organization’s board of directors for the role. She was formerly a vice president at Learfield Communications, a sports marketing company. She’ll start her new position on Dec. 1.

Former USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny resigned in March amid fallout from the organization’s handling of a string of sex-abuse cases.

Penny is a co-defendant in a civil lawsuit filed by 2000 Olympian Jamie Dantzscher, who has accused former volunteer team doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse.

Perry is the first female CEO for USA Gymnastics in almost 20 years, according to our newsgathering partners at the IndyStar.

“We are fortunate to have someone as capable and energetic as Kerry step into this leadership role,” said Paul Parilla, chairman of the USA Gymnastics Board of Directors. “Her passion for the sport, commitment to athlete safety, and track record of motivating teams to succeed will help guide our vision for the future.”

USA Gymnastics says Perry will be responsible for the strategic direction of the organization involving the day-to-day operations of the business to include safety initiatives, athlete and competitive programs, membership, staffing, marketing, event operations, communications and revenue generation.

She will also serve as a representative for the organization on the United States Olympic Committee, the International Gymnastics Federation and other affiliated organizations.

“I am thrilled to join USA Gymnastics and I look forward to creating a culture of empowerment that encourages our athletes, our members, our families and our staff to have a strong voice as we move this incredible organization to heightened levels of achievement,” said Perry. “As a lifelong fan of the sport, I will be relentless in our pursuit of athlete safety, collaborative with our board, constituents and corporate partners, and supportive of our members, parents and staff on our journey to making USA Gymnastics the pinnacle of success.”

In late June, USA Gymnastics says it adopted new safety procedures, including mandatory reporting, defining six types of misconduct, setting standards to prohibit grooming behavior and prevent inappropriate interaction, and establishing accountability. The organization says it will continue to strengthen its policies and procedures to better protest athletes.