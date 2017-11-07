Police investigating fatal early morning house fire in Tipton

TIPTON, Ind. – Authorities in Tipton are investigating after a deadly house fire early Tuesday morning.

According to the Tipton Police Department, dispatchers received a 911 call about the fire just after 12:30 a.m.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Third Street, where they found a house engulfed in flames. Officers tried to get inside the home and contact anyone inside, but those efforts proved unsuccessful.

The Tipton Fire Department arrived at the scene and spent about an hour getting the fire under control. Crews found a single occupant deceased inside the residence.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Investigators are awaiting an autopsy to confirm the person’s cause of death. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation, which also includes Tipton police and fire, the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, Tipton County Prosecutor’s Office, Tipton County Coroner’s Office, Tipton County EMA and Tipton County Communications.