Police looking for suspect accused of using counterfeit credit cards in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. – Police are looking for a man accused of counterfeiting someone’s credit card and using it at multiple businesses in Kokomo.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, investigators in Cicero contacted them after a resident told them his credit card was being used at several Kokomo businesses even though he had the credit card in his possession during those transactions.

Investigators believe the man’s credit card information was transferred to multiple counterfeit credit cards. Surveillance video showed a man using the cards at Low Bob’s, 1427 E. Morgan St., and Village Pantry, 420 E. Morgan St., on Oct. 27.

The suspect is a black male who’s about 5’10” with a thick build. He’s thought to be between the ages of 25 and 30, and was clean shaven with shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Anyone with information should call Det. Michael Banush at (765)-456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765)-456-7017. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.