× State proposes $28,000 fine for Amazon after worker’s death at Plainfield facility

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Labor hit Amazon with a safety order and proposed fines totaling $28,000 after a worker died in September at a Plainfield fulfillment center.

The incident happened on Sept. 24 at the facility on South Perry Road when Phillip L. Terry, 59, was performing maintenance work on a forklift. The front lift fell on him, and Terry died from multiple crushing injuries.

The Hendricks County coroner ruled his death accidental.

The safety order cites four serious violations against Amazon, each carrying a proposed penalty of $7,000. The violations included inadequate training and failure to follow proper procedures.

The order gives Amazon until Dec. 1 to correct the problems.

Amazon has several options in response to the state’s proposed penalties. The company can pay the penalty as-is, ask for an informal review or formally contest the state’s findings.