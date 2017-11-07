Sub-normal chill for the next week; Coldest of the season hits Friday

CHILLY AGAIN The cool pattern resumes. This is the coolest since Halloween and a sub-normal chill will persist through rest of the work week. The average high this time of year 57-degrees and we will not get there per overnight long ranger computers for at least another week!

Get ready, the COLDEST air of the season will be arriving later this week! A cold front will sweep through the state late Thursday night with winds freshening up from the northeast. A large Canadian high (30.70") pressure will then plops down, delivering the coldest air since mid-March!

Outlying areas could have the their first morning lows in the teens Friday and Saturday morning! The chill eases with a cold rain forecast to arrive by Sunday.

EXTENSIVE EARLY SEASON SNOW COVER

For the snow lovers - one week into November and we have the most snow cover for this date in 15 years. 23% as of 7 am this morning (vs. last year less than 1%).