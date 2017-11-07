× US Route 50 motorists in Jackson County to get runaround during bridge work

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind.—The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to route motorists on U.S. Highway 50 around a bridge replacement site at Clear Spring Creek in western Jackson County on or after next Monday, November 13.

Next Monday’s shift to the temporary runaround allows contracted crews to demolish the existing U.S. 50 structure —located 3.35 miles west of State Road 335 in Owen Township—while maintaining east-west traffic flow. The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph. during this shift.

INDOT officials anticipate that U.S. 50 traffic at a nearby construction site—located approximately ten miles west of Brownstown—will return to mainline lanes after being diverted to a runaround while a new 3-sided box culvert was put in place.

The state’s contractor for this $3.4 million bridge and small structure project will be on site this winter and next spring building the new single-span 90-foot-long concrete bridge over Clear Spring Creek.

The traffic flow along U.S. 50 near the construction site is around 40,000 vehicles per day.