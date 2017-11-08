WATCH LIVE: Gov. Holcomb unveils agenda for 2018 legislative session
Here’s where to find FOX59 on Comcast’s Xfinity

Colts’ T.Y. Hilton named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Posted 10:16 AM, November 8, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 24: T.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 24, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – T.Y. Hilton’s big game at Houston drew attention from the NFL.

The Indianapolis Colts’ big-play receiver has been named the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week on the strength of his five-catch, 175-yard, two-touchdown game in Sunday’s 20-14 win over the Texans. Hilton’s stellar game included 45- and 80-yard touchdown catches.

The weekly honor is the second of Hilton’s six-year career. He was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in 2012.

Hilton has 34 receptions for 702 yards and three touchdowns this season. The yardage total ranks second in the league.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51