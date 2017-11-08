× Colts’ T.Y. Hilton named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – T.Y. Hilton’s big game at Houston drew attention from the NFL.

The Indianapolis Colts’ big-play receiver has been named the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week on the strength of his five-catch, 175-yard, two-touchdown game in Sunday’s 20-14 win over the Texans. Hilton’s stellar game included 45- and 80-yard touchdown catches.

The weekly honor is the second of Hilton’s six-year career. He was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in 2012.

Hilton has 34 receptions for 702 yards and three touchdowns this season. The yardage total ranks second in the league.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51