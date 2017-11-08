Fix Your Finances 3.0: credit card repayment strategies 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- For most Americans credit card debt is just another part of life.

Paying off your credit card balances can be difficult if you don’t have a plan.

Here’s what Fox 59 financial expert Pete the Planner recommends when it comes to credit card

repayment strategy:

Option #1:

Attack the balance on the card with the highest interest rate

This means pay the minimum due on all of your other debts, and then pay as much as you can on the

card with the highest interest rate.

“If you do that, you’ll pay the least amount of interest possible,” said Pete.

Option #2:

Focus on paying-off your credit card with the lowest balance

By paying the minimum on all your debts except your credit card with the lowest balance, you will

quickly pay down that bill and feel as if you’re making substantial progress.

“You just take out the smallest balance debt as quickly as you can and then you start getting zero

balances on these smaller cards and you start to build momentum and you’re in there,” said Pete.

Option #3:

Pay the “minimum due” on all your credit cards

Pete the Planner does not endorse this method.

He says in the long run this enables more interest to accrue.

“The third way—don’t do it,” said Pete.