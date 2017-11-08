× Holiday ornaments, cards being sold to benefit patients at Riley Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You can celebrate the holidays while also helping kids at Riley Hospital for Children this year.

The Riley Hospital Foundation is selling exclusive ornaments and cards featuring designs by Riley kids.

All proceeds will benefit the “Gift of Hope Happens Here” year-end giving campaign, which raises funds and provides hope to thousands of families seeking help for seriously ill and injured children.

Those interested can choose from three different designs featuring an elf, ice skates and penguins. They can be purchased here. Donations can also be made here.