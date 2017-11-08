× Mozel Sanders Foundation in need of donations, volunteers ahead of Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the Mozel Sanders Foundation is gearing up to serve meals to 40,000 Hoosiers in need. But, the organization says it’s about $50,000 short and in need of donations.

The foundation is partnering with different organizations in the coming weeks to raise money for the Thanksgiving meal.

On Friday and Saturday, foundation representatives will be at the Circle Center and Castleton Square malls with Indianapolis radio stations for a radio-thon. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. The foundation will be able to take donations by phone or on location at each mall.

Organizers say they need all the help they can get, because everyone deserves a good meal on thanksgiving.

The foundation is also looking for volunteers. Most of the server roles are filled, but they need delivery drivers, people to take dinner orders and clean-up crews.

To volunteer on Thanksgiving Day or for this weekend’s radio-thon, click here. To learn more about upcoming Mozel Sanders events, click here.