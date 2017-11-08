Newborn infant left in ‘baby box’ at Indiana fire department

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. – A newborn is in good condition after the infant was left in a Safe Have Baby Box outside of a fire station in LaPorte County on Tuesday night.

The dispatch center received an alarm from the baby box located outside of Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department at 10:24 p.m.

Coolspring Fire Chief Mick Pawlik arrived at the station within five minutes, and he found a newborn infant inside the box.

Emergency personnel arrived to the fire department a few minutes later and transported the baby to Franciscan St. Anthony’s hospital in Michigan City. The baby appeared to be healthy and in good condition, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office.

“When this box was installed, we hoped that it would never be used, yet we’re thankful that it exists for cases just like the one Tuesday night,” said Pawlik. “We are grateful that the mother had this option and made this choice, and we remain concerned for her health.”

The Safe Haven Baby Box was installed at the fire department on April 28, 2016 and was just the second such device installed in the United States.

Indiana has a safe haven law that allows for a newborn infant to be given up without fear of arrest of prosecution.