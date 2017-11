Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. -- It's been one year after the wildfires in Pigeon Forge.

The flames tore through The Great Smokey Mountains last November and killed 14 people. It also destroyed more than 17,000 acres and caused $500 million in damage.

Pigeon Forge continues to rebuild, and is looking at how far they've come with a special event.

The city's Mayor, David Wear.. and Fire Chief Tony L. Watson joined us from Pigeon Forge with the details and look back at the wildfires.