× Police: Florida woman arrested for hitting bouncer with 12-pack of PBR

GAINESVILLE, FL . – Police in Florida arrested a woman after she allegedly assaulted a bouncer with a 12-pack of Pabst Blue Ribbon.

According to the Alligator, 27-year-old Casey Willey was taken into custody after authorities attempted to remove her from the :08 bar in Gainesville.

Police said Willey hit the bouncer with the 12-pack after the bar was closing and refused to leave.

Willey allegedly was behaving violently and yelling profanities while being arrested.

She was arrested on a charge of disorderly conducted and taken to the Alachua County Jail.