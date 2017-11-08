× Report: Colts’ Vontae Davis considering season-ending surgery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Vontae Davis’ playing career with the Indianapolis Colts might be over.

The veteran cornerback is considering surgery to repair a lingering groin injury, a league source told IndyStar Wednesday evening. Such a procedure would end his sixth season with the team and in all likelihood sever their ties. Davis’ contract expires at the end of the season.

According to IndyStar, doctors informed Davis he has muscle that is separating from the bone and he risks worsening the injury by continuing to play. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Davis first suffered the groin injury against Pittsburgh during the preseason. He missed the first three games of the season and has dealt with the injury while playing five games. He did not make the trip to Houston for Sunday’s game with the Texans.

Earlier Wednesday, Davis described the groin injury as “significant’’ and conceded he had received conflicting advice on how to handle it.

“One doctor told me I should have had surgery on it,’’ he said. “Another doctor told me to let it heal. I picked the let-it-heal approach and I probably came back a little too early. I probably hurt my teammates.’’

