Shelbyville police, family searching for man who disappeared while looking for dogs

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – Authorities in Shelbyville are looking for a missing man.

Family members say 38-year-old Christopher Young disappeared around 9 p.m. Monday. He’d gone out to chase after two of his dogs that had gotten loose. He didn’t come back home, and his family wants to know what happened to him.

One of the dogs came back home while the other ended up at the pound.

According to the Shelbyville Police Department, Young is about 5’10” and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He may have been wearing gray sweatpants and a white t-shirt while barefoot or a white tank top with a black t-shirt, blue sweatpants and blue socks.

Anyone with information should contact Shelbyville Police Department Det. Joseph Nolley at (317) 392-5118.