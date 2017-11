× Sunshine is back today with cool temperatures

Happy Wednesday! High pressure is building into the area and returning sunshine to the state!

Bright skies at sunrise but chilly temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Afternoon highs are still on the cool side topping out near 50º.

More sunshine Thursday but a cold front moves through drastically dropping temperatures for Friday. Partly cloudy with highs only in the 30s Friday! Showers return Sunday and we warm back up next week.