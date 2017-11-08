Victim says OfferUp sale led to gas station shooting in Speedway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPEEDWAY, Ind. -- Speedway police are continuing to search for a gunman after an armed robbery at a gas station led to a woman being shot.

The violence took place Tuesday night at a Thornton's on West 10th Street. The driver remains in the hospital, and she's expected to be okay.

Her boyfriend just narrowly missed being shot while sitting in the passenger seat. A gas pump was toppled onto its side after a woman slammed her car into reverse, hitting the pump while trying to escape an armed robbery.

During the chaos, the suspect shot the victim one time and then drove away.

The passenger who was in the car at the time says the couple agreed to meet a man at the gas station to sell a necklace. They met him through an e-commerce app called "OfferUp."

In recent years, metro police say they’ve seen an increase in crimes involving such apps or websites.

In fact, last year an OfferUp meeting to sell a cell phone turned deadly on the northeast side. A 19-year-old was killed and the IMPD warned everyone at that time about the dangers of people meetings strangers to buy or sell items.

“Don't put yourself into those situations. Don't create a volatile situation,” said IMPD Sgt. Kendale Adams. “If you’re going to use these sites, do it public places, very public places, take someone with you and make sure it’s during the day.”

That safety message hasn’t changed.

Just this week, a 17-year-old was also charged with murder for a deadly shooting on Magnolia Place. According to court records, Toney Hodges admitted to posting a fake online ad for a pair of Air Jordans in order to lure the victim into a robbery.

To keep people safe, Mooresville posted a sign outside the police headquarters offering a safe place for internet transactions and all police departments have routinely urged everyone to use caution conducting online exchanges.

“We just pretty much encourage people that if they are going to meet to meet with more than one person. Meet in a common area at the appropriate time,” said IMPD officer Aaron Hamer.

As for the shooting at this gas station, no arrests have been made. Speedway police have not yet released surveillance video of the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to a felony arrest.