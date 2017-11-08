× Vontae Davis ‘bothered’ by how Colts handled his demotion

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Vontae Davis isn’t arguing whether he should have lost his starting cornerback job last weekend.

Check video from recent games, he conceded. A lingering groin injury has cut into his effectiveness.

“My tape isn’t horrible,’’ Davis said Wednesday, “but my tape isn’t me.

“I had a talk with coach and he told me I didn’t look healthy, I didn’t look like myself from looking at game film and knowing the high level I can play.’’

Davis’ issue is with how his demotion was handled.

During a Wednesday meeting with the media, it was clear the Indianapolis Colts’ two-time Pro Bowl cornerback felt disrespected by how the team handled the situation.

The Colts announced Saturday Davis would not make the trip to Houston, only offering it was not related to an injury. Despite repeated questions after the game, Chuck Pagano’s answer never wavered: Coach’s decision.

Davis was asked if he and Pagano were in agreement.

“Um, it’s agreement, disagreement, however you want to call it,’’ he said. “I mean, it’s just unfortunate.

“It’s a disagreement because I feel like I was demoted because of my health instead of my ability. The agreement is I take full responsibility (that) I’m not myself, I’m not Vontae Davis.’’

It also irritated Davis the initial news of his demotion was delivered by defensive coordinator Ted Monachino and position coach Greg Williams, not Pagano.

“When I look at the situation, I feel like there was no respect,’’ Davis said. “Knowing Chuck, I figured it would come from him. It really bothered me.’’

Davis suffered a groin tear in the third preseason game at Pittsburgh that forced him to miss the first three games of the regular season. He returned week 4 at Seattle, but has been in balancing rehab with playing every week. The last time he was listed on the injury report with a groin issue was heading into the Seahawks game, and he was a full participant in all three practices.

In retrospect, Davis said he should have handled the injury differently.

“You guys know I had a significant injury, a significant groin tear,’’ he said. “I got different opinions on it. One doctor told me I should have had surgery on it. Another doctor told me to let it heal. I picked the let-it-heal approach and I probably came back a little too early. I probably hurt my teammates.’’

Davis will see limited practice time this week and said he will not play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.