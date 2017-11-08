× Woman shot, wounded in gas station robbery attempt

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A robbery attempt at gunpoint escalated into a shooting and a vehicle crash at a Thornton’s in Speedway late Tuesday.

The incident unfolded about 10:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of W. 10th St., where police were called to investigate a shooting and gas pump fire. Upon arrival, investigators found a 30-year-old woman inside of a car suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks. The shooting followed an attempted armed robbery, according to Speedway police. As the victim tried to flee, she crashed her vehicle into a gas pump, knocking it over, causing a small fire.

The shooting victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, reportedly in good condition.

The male assailant fled the scene in a vehicle, according to police. He is described as a short, black or African American male, wearing a white bandana with a black design, and a dark zip-up style hoodie.