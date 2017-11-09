Ball State president discusses university’s new brand, focus on immersive learning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind. – Ball State University just launched a new brand image, “We Fly,” and President Geoffrey Mearns stopped by the FOX59 Red Couch to talk with Fanchon Stinger about how they are helping BSU students compete at some of the highest levels.

Ball State says “Immersive learning brings together interdisciplinary, student-driven teams guided by faculty mentors to create high-impact learning experiences.”

Through immersive learning, students earn credit for working collaboratively with businesses, nonprofits and government agencies to address community challenges.

President Mearns says this gives students real-world work experience in solving real-life issues that make a difference in the communities around them.

This year, the university is expanding its immersive learning contract with the NCAA. Students will work with the NCAA and be responsible for social media/digital communications during NCAA championship games. Students will also be covering games and athletes via the studio and resources offered at Ball State.