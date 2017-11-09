× Bomb squad called to south side home during police investigation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police attempting to serve a warrant at a south side Indianapolis home called the bomb squad after finding what appeared to be a pipe bomb.

Greenwood police were serving a warrant in connection with a narcotics case at a home along Ft. Sumter Drive and Mechanicsburg Drive when they came across the suspicious item.

They notified the bomb squad to sweep the house. Investigators determined that the item didn’t pose a danger. Police began clearing the scene around 5:45 a.m.