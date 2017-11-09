× Carmel police searching for theft, fraud suspects who targeted workout facilities

CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Police Department is asking the public to help find a pair of theft and fraud suspects.

Police say the two men stole several credit cards from multiple victims at workout facilities throughout the metropolitan Indianapolis area on Oct. 17 and Oct. 18.

Officers say the suspects then traveled to stores, including Best Buy and Target, where they purchased electronics and gift cards.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Carmel Police Department Investigations Division at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).