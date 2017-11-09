Christmas Gift and Hobby Show preview

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- If you need to check a few items off your Christmas gift list, you're in luck. More than 350 vendors are packing the Indiana State Fairgrounds for the state's largest holiday shopping event. Sherman stopped by to get a preview of the Christmas Gift and Hobby Show.
