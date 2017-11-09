Here’s where to find FOX59 on Comcast’s Xfinity

Christmas Gift and Hobby Show preview

Posted 9:53 AM, November 9, 2017, by , Updated at 10:23AM, November 9, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- If you need to check a few items off your Christmas gift list, you're in luck. More than 350 vendors are packing the Indiana State Fairgrounds for the state's largest holiday shopping event. Sherman stopped by to get a preview of the Christmas Gift and Hobby Show.