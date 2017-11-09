× First cold blast of the season, will feel 40-degrees colder Friday morning

COLDEST OF THE SEASON ARRIVES

It’s happening tonight. Shortly before 5 pm Thursday the winds shifted and the leading edge of what will be the coldest of the season is arriving. The massive high pressure that descends on the eastern U.S. brings the coldest air since mid-March here and a temperature that will be nearly 20-degrees below normal Friday.

Brace for the blast! After a nice rebound to the middle 50s Thursday, the cold air has been uncorked. Temperatures are to fall fast overnight and lower to the middle 20s by sunrise. Brisk northwest winds will carry the cold air and drop the wind chill to nearly 10-degrees in some locations by sunrise Friday. Bundle up – it will feel like it is nearly 40-degrees colder by sunrise!

Friday’s high temperature is forecast at 36-degrees – making it the coldest for a November 10th since 1996. The record cold maximum for the date is 28-degree set in 1943. Only 10 November 10th’s have failed to reach a high of 40°, the last was 1996’s 36-degree high.