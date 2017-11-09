× Fishers Freedom Festival cancelled after 29 years

FISHERS, Ind. — A decision by the city of Fishers to significantly reduce its financial support of the Fishers Freedom Festival has prompted organizers to pull the plug on the popular annual summer gathering. Word of the permanent cancellation came in a news release issued late Wednesday by the festival’s board.

“We are very proud of the Fishers Freedom Festival’s positive community impact that contributed to Fishers’ overall quality of life,” stated Festival Board President Don Dragoo in the news release. “The decision to terminate the Fishers Freedom Festival was made after many considerations, but is unavoidable due to financial circumstances. We want to sincerely thank all of our past sponsors, donors, vendors, residents, city staff and volunteers that have supported us over the past 29 years.”

In August, the City of Fishers’ Non-Profit Grant Committee chose not to recommend supporting the festival, focusing instead on groups and organizations that could help support some of the city’s mental health initiatives, according to Pete Peterson, member, Fishers City Council. At the time, Festival Executive Director Jennifer Kehl said the city had given the festival $85,000 of its approximately $330,000 budget. Last year, the nonprofit received $45,000 from the city. Organizers say they had no choice but to shut the event down permanently.

Two current festival fundraisers will continue in the future, according to the release. The annual Fishers Oktoberfest event will be entirely operated by Saxony with FFF volunteer support. The Christmas in October Craft Fair will be run by Fishers Freedom Festival volunteers alongside the Fishers High School Riley Dance Marathon Club who will eventually take over the craft fair.

