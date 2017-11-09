Frosty start, afternoon cold front increases clouds and winds

Happy Thursday! It is a cold and frosty start to our day, temperatures only near 30º. High pressure gives us a sunny start but a cold front will push in this afternoon increasing cloud cover in the area.

We hit our high in the lower 50s around 1pm before the front arrives. Behind it cooler air arrives and temperatures begin to fall.

Winds become northwesterly behind the front and strengthen to 15-25 mph.

A few flurries are possible mainly in northern Indiana early Friday morning.

Check out that temperature drop for Friday! Highs only reach the mid/upper 30s, luckily the sun will be shining. We warm through the weekend as rain moves in for Sunday.