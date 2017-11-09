× Henry Anderson officially placed on injured reserve, Denzelle Good activated

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The season is officially over for defensive tackle Henry Anderson.

In an expected move, the Indianapolis Colts placed Anderson on the Injured Reserve List Thursday. He suffered a season-ending injury against the Houston Texans, suffering a laryngeal fracture.

Anderson had been one of the bright spots on the Colts’ maligned defense, posting 22 tackles, two sacks, five quarterback hits and a forced fumble. He also blocked a field goal in the Cincinnati game.

It’s another bit of unfortunate news for Anderson, who finished his rookie season on the IR after tearing his right ACL. He missed five games last year with an injury to his left knee.

In other roster news, the Colts took offensive lineman Denzelle Good off the IR and placed him on the active roster. He was put on injured reserve on Sept. 13. The team selected him in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

The Colts elevated wide receiver Matt Hazel to the 53-man roster from the practice squad to replace receiver/kick returned Quan Bray, who was moved to IR this week. Hazel, claimed by the Colts from Washington in September, has appeared in two games this season. The team signed former Ball State receiver KeVonn Mabon to the practice squad to replace Hazel.

The team also released cornerback Vontae Davis.