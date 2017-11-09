× IMPD officer sentenced to probation, counseling after pleading guilty to domestic battery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An IMPD probationary officer will serve no jail time after pleading guilty to domestic battery on Thursday.

Christopher Charles was sentenced to 353 days of probation and 26 weeks of domestic counseling.

On June 30, Charles was taken into custody at a Marathon gas station near the intersection of Thompson Road and Arlington Ave.

Police said his arrest was in reference to alleged domestic violence that occurred the day before at an undisclosed location.

Following Charles’ arrest, Chief Bryan Roach said he intended to “move forward with termination of Probationary Officer Charles’s employment from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in the coming days.”

FOX59 reached out to IMPD regarding Charles’ employment status on Thursday. They said “his employment status and final adjudication will be up to the Merit Board.”

Charles has been employed with IMPD since December 2015.