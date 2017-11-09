× IMPD seeks man for questioning in connection to northwest side robbery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is seeking the public’s help to find a man wanted for questioning in connection to a robbery at a northwest side business.

Just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 8, officers were called to the 3000 block of Kessler Blvd N. Dr in reference to a robbery at a business.

The suspect fled the business prior to police arriving. Detectives were called to the scene and began an investigation into the incident.

They are seeking community assistance in identifying a male wanted for questioning.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.