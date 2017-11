Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A local veteran is sharing his war stories in a new documentary. No Greater Love follows soldiers within the "No Slack" Battalion, of the 101st Airborne Division, while they were serving in Afghanistan. It's the first theatrical documentary filmed and directed by an active-duty soldier. Tom Gorup visited FOX59 to share his perspective on the film.

A public screening of No Greater Love will be held on Wednesday, November 15 at Flix Brewhouse in Carmel. Register for a free ticket here.