× Pike becomes first local high school to perform Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘In the Heights’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Central Indiana residents will have a rare opportunity to see a Lin-Manuel Miranda musical this weekend as Pike becomes the first high school in Indiana to perform “In the Heights.”

It’s a huge undertaking that few production companies attempt. Not only is the music extremely difficult, but there are also certain stipulations from the publishers.

The musical is centered on the largely Hispanic-American neighborhood of Washington Heights in New York City. So the publishers require anyone who performs it to have a cast that reflects the people in the neighborhood.

Director Karin Stratton believed Pike’s student body would qualify, so she sought and got permission from the publishers.

Stratton says the diversity of the show’s cast and the storyline were actually her motivations behind the decision to perform “In the heights.”

She told FOX59, “Our Pike community is uniquely the face of this show. Lin Manuel-Miranda has created a vehicle for minorities to have a show that reflects their story, as he did with ‘Hamilton.’ It gives a voice to those immigrants who have worked so hard to become a part of this country, especially in Washington Heights, New York. I felt the music spoke to me and to the youth of our school.”

About 75 students and staff members have been working on the musical since July. She hopes the audience walks away from the show realizing how fantastic and hardworking the students are at Pike High School.

“We have students from all over the world in this show, and each cast member has said they feel a connection to the show that is beyond words,” Stratton said.

If you would like to see“In the Heights” this weekend at Pike, you can purchase tickets online here. Also, tickets will be available 90 minutes before the opening of the show on Friday and Saturday. It starts at 7 p.m. each night.