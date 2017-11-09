× Primanti Bros. offering free sandwiches to vets and active military on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Primanti Bros. is offering free food to vets and active military members this Saturday in honor of Veterans Day.

The company is offering any “Almost Famous” sandwich for free. It consists of roast beef, turkey, or pork, slaw, tomatoes, and french fries loaded onto it.

“We’re proud to stand with the military,” an executive said. “The most impressive thing a person can do is stand up and protect another – and we’re honored to give back, in a small way, as our opportunity to say ‘thank you.’”

The sandwiches will be free all day and available at all locations. Primanti Bros. operates locations in Avon, Greenwood, Noblesville and Indianapolis.

Customers will be asked to provide a military ID.