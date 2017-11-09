Second Lady Karen Pence stops by the Red Couch to discuss art therapy and much more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind, - During her stop in Indiana, Second Lady Karen Pence took time out of her busy schedule Thursday to join us on the Red Couch for an interview.

She joined Fanchon Stinger to discuss her new initiative, "Art Therapy: Healing with the HeART" which she announced last month.

The Second Lady revealed details about the program and how it could impact you or somebody you love.

Pence said she's met with a lot of veterans who told her their PTSD-related symptoms went down after engaging in art therapy.

