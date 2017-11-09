VP Pence in Indiana pitching tax reform

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Vice President Mike Pence was back in Indiana Thursday evening to pitch Hoosiers on tax reform. The Vice President took part in a round-table discussion on the GOP’s plan to overhaul the tax code at TKO Graphix in Plainfield.

“We’re going continue to work on advancing the kind of tax relief that will create sustained growth in this economy,” said Pence.

Facing a friendly crowd, Pence said he was there to listen, but his role as President Trump's number one salesman was clear.

“This isn’t a Republican or a Democrats issue,” said Pence, “this is a jobs issue.”

Flanked by Indiana small-business owners, Pence tied the Trump administration’s plan for tax reform to job creation; arguing that when you pay less in taxes, there’s more to reinvest locally.

“Our biggest resource is our people and the right kind of tax cuts will make it possible for American businesses to invest more in the American people,” said Pence, “and that’s an exciting opportunity.”

President Trump campaigned heavily on overhauling the tax code. It is now a major goal for the administration, which so has far seen little legislative success.

“The President wants to put more money in working families’ pockets,” said Pence, “making it possible that the first $24,000 in income for families will be completely tax free.”

The GOP House plan would also simplify tax brackets, reducing the number from seven to four and bring the average tax burden down across all income levels. The plan would also lower corporate tax rates from thirty-five percent to twenty.

“The time has come to cut taxes across the board for working families, small businesses, and family farms,” said Pence, “and we’re going to fight every day to make that happen.”

But critics say Americans earning $20,000 or less would see their taxes go up about two percent. The independent Congressional Budget Office estimates the current GOP plan would add nearly $2 trillion to the national debt over the next decade.