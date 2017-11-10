× Agreement between liquor stores, retailers could lead to Sunday alcohol sales in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers (IABR) and Indiana Retail Council (IRC) announced an agreement Friday that could potentially lead to carry-out alcohol sales on Sunday in the state.

The series of policy initiatives would improve the state’s alcohol laws while also strengthening them, according to the organizations.

Both groups expressed support for Sunday alcohol sales without any changes to how alcohol products are displayed or organized. Expanding cold beer sales is not included in the support, however.

They also made the following policy recommendations:

The IABR and IRC strongly oppose the expansion of the sale of cold beer in Indiana.

The IABR and the IRC believe that the sale of alcohol should be strictly regulated and that the existing regulations regarding cold beer are important safety measures.

IABR and IRC strongly oppose new restrictions on the type and variety of adult beverage products sold and displayed by drug and grocery stores.

IABR and IRC support significantly increasing the fines for sales to minors. Tripling the fines would generate funds that could be used to increase the number of excise officers.

The IABR and the IRC support strengthening and increasing penalties for adults who host parties and furnish alcohol to minors.

While the IABR and the IRC recognize that alcoholic beverages are now sold responsibly in Indiana, both organizations support changes that would require a mandatory age verification check for alcohol purchases; and require video monitoring or the presence of store employees in close proximity to the sale and/or display of alcoholic beverages.

Jon Sinder, Chairman of the IABR, and Grant Monahan, President of the IRC, issued the following joint statement:

“As responsible retailers, we need safe regulations that ensure that alcohol products do not get into the wrong hands. “These common-sense policy improvements will improve public health and enhance safety measures, while preserving the practices and freedom of retailing that Hoosier businesses and consumers deserve. “The Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers and Indiana Retail Council support the sale of alcoholic beverages for carry-out on Sundays for the first time since Prohibition without new restrictions on retailers impacting how alcohol products are currently displayed in stores. They also are unified in opposing the expansion of the sale of cold beer.”

The announcement comes ahead of the next meeting of the state’s Alcohol Code Revision Commission, which is scheduled for Nov. 14.

“This agreement proves that we can work together to deliver results for Hoosiers without compromising on safety,” said Sinder. “The package liquor store industry along with our friends at the Indiana Retail Council are committed to working directly with legislators to successfully draft and pass meaningful and impactful public policy that will allow Hoosiers to purchase alcohol for carryout on Sundays for the first time since Prohibition.”